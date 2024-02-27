Couchbase (BASE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Couchbase to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Couchbase to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98.

In other news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $1,869,780.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,427,378.11. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,810. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

