Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Covenant Logistics Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

CVLG stock opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $273.99 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, CAO Matisse Long sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $33,463.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Ray Parker sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $2,830,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,537 shares in the company, valued at $10,115,759.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matisse Long sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $33,463.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,403. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 299.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 2,728.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 586.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

