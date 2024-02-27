Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 29th

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Covenant Logistics Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $273.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matisse Long sold 667 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $33,463.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at $457,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $206,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,295,193.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,667 shares of company stock worth $6,078,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 299.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2,728.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 586.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

CVLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

