Covestor Ltd Acquires 11,534 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 24,540.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 639.14 and a beta of 1.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uranium Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.