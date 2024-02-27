Covestor Ltd Acquires 537 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Avory & Company LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 153,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,416 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Omnicell by 100.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 50,263 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 130,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $77.14.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

