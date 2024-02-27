Covestor Ltd Acquires 696 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 342.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ACGL. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

