Covestor Ltd Boosts Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Renasant were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 515.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 4,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 486.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Stock Performance

RNST stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $230.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

