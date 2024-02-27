Covestor Ltd Cuts Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Covestor Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 2.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Onsemi by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Onsemi by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,755,000 after buying an additional 171,432 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Onsemi by 20.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 157,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $111.35.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

