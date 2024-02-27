Covestor Ltd Grows Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) by 484.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Haynes International by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 30.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAYN shares. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Haynes International Stock Up 0.3 %

HAYN stock opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $763.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

