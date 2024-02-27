Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,481,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,343,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 173,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after buying an additional 55,203 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,762 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $261.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $261.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.46.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

