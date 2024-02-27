Covestor Ltd Has $60,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Argus cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RF opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

