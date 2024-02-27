Covestor Ltd Has $61,000 Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on REYN shares. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 0.8 %

REYN opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.79%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

