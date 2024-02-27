Covestor Ltd Has $66,000 Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 58.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,658,000 after buying an additional 833,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FMC by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,166,000 after acquiring an additional 484,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of FMC by 15.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 703.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 31,342 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average is $63.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $130.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.