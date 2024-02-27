Covestor Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Jabil were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $140.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.16 and a 1-year high of $142.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.34 and a 200-day moving average of $123.64.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

