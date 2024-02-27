Covestor Ltd Purchases 811 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 623.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 941 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Trex were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Trex by 5.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Trex by 81.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 28,746 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Trex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Trex by 66.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 44,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Trex during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $95.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays cut shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trex

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.