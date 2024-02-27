Covestor Ltd Raises Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 52.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,786 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,659,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,585,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 35.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,762,000 after buying an additional 657,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Planet Fitness

In related news, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

NYSE PLNT opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

