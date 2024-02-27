Covestor Ltd Sells 211 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Belden were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Belden by 403.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Belden by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $169,208.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Belden Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE BDC opened at $85.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $99.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.53%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

