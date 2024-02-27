Covestor Ltd Sells 43 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $444.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.21. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $324.11 and a 1 year high of $448.54. The company has a market capitalization of $215.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

