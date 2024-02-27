Covestor Ltd Trims Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Loews were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 815.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 125,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 111,809 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Loews by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Loews by 50.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 38,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at about $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,327 shares of company stock valued at $10,031,372 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.37.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

