CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.52

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as low as $2.30. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 32,708 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

(Get Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.