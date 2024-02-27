CRA International (CRAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect CRA International to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CRA International Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of CRAI opened at $114.81 on Tuesday. CRA International has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $803.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at CRA International
In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $486,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,158 shares in the company, valued at $15,975,856.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About CRA International
CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.
