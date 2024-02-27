CRA International (CRAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect CRA International to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CRA International Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CRAI opened at $114.81 on Tuesday. CRA International has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $803.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $486,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,158 shares in the company, valued at $15,975,856.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CRA International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 49.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

