Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

CS opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

