Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

