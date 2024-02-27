Cricut (CRCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Cricut to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cricut Stock Performance

CRCT opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Cricut

In other Cricut news, Director Jason Makler purchased 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,443.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,999 shares in the company, valued at $137,793.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jason Makler acquired 4,999 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,443.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,793.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $11,611,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,386,303 shares in the company, valued at $64,108,449.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,760,233 shares of company stock valued at $35,128,901. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cricut by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 27,504.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 36,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

