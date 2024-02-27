Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.58. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $98,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,135.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $98,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,135.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $206,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,958 shares of company stock worth $1,620,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 644,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,617,000 after purchasing an additional 95,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,056,000 after purchasing an additional 430,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,361,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,906,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.