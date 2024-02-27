Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CEO Megan Clarken Sells 23,331 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) CEO Megan Clarken sold 23,331 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $770,856.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,682,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Megan Clarken also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 26th, Megan Clarken sold 36,675 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $1,198,905.75.
Criteo Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ CRTO opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Criteo by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Criteo by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.22.
About Criteo
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
