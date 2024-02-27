Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CEO Megan Clarken Sells 23,331 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) CEO Megan Clarken sold 23,331 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $770,856.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,682,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Megan Clarken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Megan Clarken sold 36,675 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $1,198,905.75.

Criteo Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Criteo by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Criteo by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.22.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

