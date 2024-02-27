Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CEO Megan Clarken Sells 36,675 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) CEO Megan Clarken sold 36,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $1,198,905.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,613,953.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Megan Clarken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Megan Clarken sold 23,331 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $770,856.24.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Criteo by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,511 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,642,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,144,000 after purchasing an additional 650,602 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $15,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth $15,306,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $6,893,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

