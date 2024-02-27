Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Ryan Damon Sells 7,959 Shares

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $260,179.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Criteo Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of CRTO stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.89.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRTO shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.
About Criteo
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
