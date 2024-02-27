Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Ryan Damon Sells 7,959 Shares

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $260,179.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Criteo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Criteo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Criteo by 128.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRTO shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

