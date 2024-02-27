Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRR.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.50.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

CRR.UN opened at C$14.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.29. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.68 and a 12-month high of C$16.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,450.00%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.