Cronos Group (CRON) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Cronos Group stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $854.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CRON. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $1.78 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 124,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,004,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 246,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,611,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 739,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 299,330 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 541,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.