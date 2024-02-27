CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

CCLP stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $280.44 million, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 181,773 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

