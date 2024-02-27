Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $50.83

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.83 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 68.60 ($0.87). Currys shares last traded at GBX 66.75 ($0.85), with a volume of 2,664,738 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.81) price target on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Currys to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £758.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,668.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.81.

In other news, insider Bruce Marsh purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($37,290.72). 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

