Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $50.83

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.83 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 68.60 ($0.87). Currys shares last traded at GBX 66.75 ($0.85), with a volume of 2,664,738 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.81) price target on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Currys to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
View Our Latest Research Report on CURY
Currys Stock Up 0.6 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Bruce Marsh purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($37,290.72). 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Currys Company Profile
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Currys
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.