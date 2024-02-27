Daktronics (DAKT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.37 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 34.10%.

Daktronics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DAKT opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05. Daktronics has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Daktronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Daktronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Daktronics by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,237 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Daktronics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,161,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Daktronics by 683.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 45,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Daktronics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,297,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Daktronics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

