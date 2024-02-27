Dana Incorporated (DAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Dana has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dana to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Trading Down 3.5 %

DAN opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dana will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DAN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Dana by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,268 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Dana by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 116,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 39,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.