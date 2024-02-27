Dana Incorporated (DAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 22nd

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Dana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dana to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Dana Stock Down 3.5 %

DAN stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Dana had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dana by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Dana by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Dana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

