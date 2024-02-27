Daqo New Energy (DQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

DQ opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 137.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 67.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 65,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $324,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

