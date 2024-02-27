Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %

PLAY stock opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLAY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLAY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.