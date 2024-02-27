David Ray Parker Sells 55,000 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Stock

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) CEO David Ray Parker sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $2,830,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,115,759.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Ray Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, David Ray Parker sold 23,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,193,240.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, David Ray Parker sold 20,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $1,038,800.00.

On Friday, February 16th, David Ray Parker sold 5,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $272,150.00.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVLG opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 15.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVLG. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $10,020,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 136,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 39,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Stories

