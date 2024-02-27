Definitive Healthcare (DH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Definitive Healthcare to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DH opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 57,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,468,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after purchasing an additional 136,766 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

