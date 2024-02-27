DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Rambus by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Rambus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Rambus by 15.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,506 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research analysts have commented on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

