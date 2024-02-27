DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Enovix were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enovix in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enovix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.
Enovix Price Performance
Shares of ENVX opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $23.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
