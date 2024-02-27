DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Enovix were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enovix in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enovix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVX opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENVX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

