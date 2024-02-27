DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $170,000 Investment in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $10,228,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FROG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog
In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 18,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $502,661.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,688.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $152,232.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,615,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 18,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $502,661.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,688.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,493 shares of company stock worth $28,678,895 in the last 90 days. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
JFrog Price Performance
FROG opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $48.81.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
