DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $170,000 Investment in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $10,228,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FROG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.45.

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 18,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $502,661.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,688.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $152,232.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,615,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 18,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $502,661.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,688.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,493 shares of company stock worth $28,678,895 in the last 90 days. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FROG opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $48.81.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

