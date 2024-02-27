DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,015 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Spok worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spok by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,230,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,356,000 after buying an additional 808,001 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Spok by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 327,780 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Spok during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,110,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spok by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 218,091 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spok by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200,971 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok Stock Performance

Shares of SPOK opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $351.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.26.

Spok Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Spok’s payout ratio is 162.34%.

In other news, CFO Calvin Rice sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $219,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,961.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.