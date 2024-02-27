DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $159,000 Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 12.2% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 279,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $40,960,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,610,000 after acquiring an additional 70,186 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 47.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 46.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 381,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 121,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp
In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of EWBC opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $77.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
East West Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.
East West Bancorp Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
