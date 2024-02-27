Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $18,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.47.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $94.99. The company has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.38.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

