DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.