DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stake Reduced by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.06% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.