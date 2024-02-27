DermTech (DMTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DermTech Trading Up 3.1 %

DermTech stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.58. DermTech has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Get DermTech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DermTech

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DermTech by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.