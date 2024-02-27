Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 9,900 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Silgan by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,709,000 after acquiring an additional 975,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 868,999 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after acquiring an additional 436,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,315.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 443,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after buying an additional 412,250 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $54.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

