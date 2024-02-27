Deutsche Bank AG Buys 1,203 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

NASDAQ LANC opened at $201.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.68 and a 200 day moving average of $172.52. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $485.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.92%. Research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $232,540.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

